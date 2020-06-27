Longford GAA championship draws to be made 'live' on Sunday

The draws for the 2020 Longford GAA senior and intermediate football championships, along with the senior hurling championship, will be made live on Shannonside radio on Sunday, June 28 at 2.15pm.

There is no relegation from the 2020 senior football championship, nor will there be promotion or relegation from the intermediate football championship.

There are 12 clubs in the Peter Hanley Motors SFC - Abbeylara, Killoe Young Emmets, Carrickedmond, Longford Slashers, Clonguish, Mostrim, Colmcille, Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, Dromard, Rathcline, Fr Manning Gaels (2019 Intermediate winners) and St Mary’s Granard.

There will be four groups, comprising three teams in each, with the 2019 finalists to be seeded.

The top 2 teams from each Group (Rule 6.21 to determine placings in the event of teams finishing equal on points at the conclusion of the round stages) will progress to the quarter-finals (which will decided on the day - no replays), and the pairings will be decided by open draw. There will be no replayed semi-finals either, however, in the event of the final finishing in stalemate there will be replay.

There are 7 clubs in the Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship - Ardagh / Moydow, Kenagh (2019 Junior Champions), Ballymahon, Sean Connollys, Ballymore, St Brigid’s Killashee and Cashel.



There will be two groups, one with four teams and the other with three, determined by open draw.

Top 2 teams from each Group (Rule 6.21 to determine placings in the event of teams finishing equal on points at the conclusion of the round stages) progress to the semi-finals (which will decided on the day - no replays), and the pairings will be decided by open draw. In the event of the final finishing all square there will be replay.

