Around the fairways at County Longford Golf Club

Thanks to all who have forwarded their names for entry to the Hanley Matchplay & Kelly 4 Ball.



While the closing date for the entries was Friday June 19, the committee feels that running the Hanley as it was traditionally done could create time-sheet issues in the year that is in it.



The compromise reached is that the competition will be run initially along with a GOY. This means that you will have the option of entering 2 competitions on the same day. While both competitions separately would have cost €20, it will now cost a max of €15 if you decide to enter both on the same day. (€10 + €5).



The top 32 qualifiers (full members) will reach the knockout stages and a draw will decide the pairings. While this is not the way the competition has been organised traditionally, we hope that members can understand and accept the reasons behind it.



As a result of the situation that arose at the beginning of phase 2, where we discovered on Friday, June 5 that competitions would not go ahead, we will not be publishing a revised calendar until an announcement is made that competitions will be allowed to recommence.

Kelly Fourball

The draw for the Kelly Fourball has been made. If competitive golf is allowed from June 29 then pairs will be eagerly eyeing each other up. The draw sheet will be displayed in the foyer. Top pair to arrange matches. 1st Round games to be played by July 19.

Golf Membership

The club is open to new members and there is a full list of membership categories available on the club website and an application form is available online Golfers are reminded that the club is unable to welcome visitors due to the COVID-19 regulations but there are some very attractive rates for new and returning members.

Dress Code

All members are reminded that the dress code needs to be implemented by all members. Clothing such as t-shirts , tracksuits are not allowed on the course. In general neat dress includes collared shirts, tailored trousers / shorts and golf shoes.

Driving Range

The Driving Range has opened again and over the opening days it was very busy with many of our new members keen to practice the skills of the game. Everyone is reminded that social distancing must be adhered to while in the Range and practice areas. The following are basic rules for the Range.



1.The ball machine is the only source of practice balls and balls on the Range are not allowed to be retrieved.

2.Balls must be hit from the Matt’s and golfers are not allowed to play from the grass area in front of the bays.

3.Balls should not be hit while members are playing on the first half of the 9th fairway.

4.If a ball is hit in the direction of a golfer on the course or practice area a call of ‘fore range’ should be made to alert the person .

5.Baskets should be returned to the machine after use.

Snippets

Great to see one or our great club members Peter Gregg back golfing after his recent absence. He was seen taking a few bob from his former St Loman’s colleagues last week. Another member seen bringing cash to the bank after a winning streak this week was Andy Byrne who put a few bad weeks behind him by taking the scalps of a number of golfers .

The HowDidiDo golf app is now available for download and it can be used in future enter scores thus avoiding having to use the computer. Full details have been sent to all members with the associated link.

Members may have been slightly inconvenienced this week due to a situation which prevailed on the BRS System. The set up had been for 9 minute intervals and had to be stretched out to 14 minutes which resulted in some slots being deleted. A text was sent from the club to members affected.

Downloading HowDidIDo

Players need to ensure that they have the HowDidIDo app downloaded on their mobile phone, and that they know their username and password. The app can be downloaded from your Apple App Store or Android Google Play. Alternatively the app is available on your computer internet browser at https://www.howdidido.com. The username is the same email address that you have registered on Club V1. If you don’t know your password there is an option to reset it when logging into HowDidIDo.



As soon as we have confirmation from the GUI that competitions will resume on June 29, the revised Calendar and Competition Regulations will be forwarded to members.

Co Longford Ladies Golf

by Rheda Quinn

Score Entry and Sign In

Due to regulations applying to entry to competitions at present, players can download the HOW DID I DO app on their smartphone in order to Sign in and enter competitions and Submit their Scores. The steps are outlined in an email sent out to each member on Friday, June 19.

While in competition, the player fills in the scores and the marker verbally certifies the scores after each hole. At the end of the round, the player signs the card for both herself and the marker and enters the scores using the HOW DID I DO app. All cards must be returned to the Ladies Card Box.

Entry Fee to competitions may be paid in the shop using laser card or fee may be put in an envelope with your name and name and date of competition and put into the Ladies Card Box.



COMPETITIONS

Tuesday, June 30: 18 Hole and 9 Hole Stableford Voucher Competitions. No Draw. Timesheet only.

Sunday, July 5: 18 Hole Stroke Competition. Club Prize sponsored by Tom McGrath (Texaco).

DRIVING RANGE

Since the driving range re-opened it has been very busy and unfortunately it has been noted that many practice shots from the range are landing on the 9th fairway while members are in play on that fairway.

It is a rule of the club that balls should not be hit while members are on the first half of the ninth fairway. Signs to that effect are posted at the driving range.

LADIES TEE BOXES

It has been brought to the attention of the Ladies Committee that Tee Markers are being moved on a number of the Ladies Tee Boxes. Members are instructed to refrain from moving the Markers. This practice is against the rules of the club.