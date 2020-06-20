GAA, Camogie and LGFA publish revised dates for return to on field action

In a joint statement, from the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the LGFA the following changes to the return to activity guidelines are being made after recommendations from this morning’s Covid-19 Advisory Committee.

The news comes two days after the Longford County Board, along with club chairpersons and secretaries met to consider championship formats for 2020.

The window of September 14 onwards for inter-county training is unchanged. However, June 29 will now see the capability of clubs in all codes to play challenge matches with full contact.



These changes were subsequently endorsed by the GAA, the Camogie Association and the LGFA.

This week:



• Open pitches for Adult training next Wednesday, June 24

• Open for Minor and below from Saturday, June 27

• Both of the above on a non-contact basis and on the understanding that players and all participants have completed the eLearning module and are following the control measures in place (health questionnaire etc).



• On the basis of a maximum of 15 players in a designated area of the field (26 Counties) and 10 players in a designated area of the field (6 Counties).

• Coaching numbers for underage teams to be consistent with Code of Behaviour.



From June 29th:

• Allow contact training and challenge games for all from Monday, June 29 (26 Counties).

• We await guidance from the NI Executive in relation to 6 Counties – non- contact training in the numbers outlined above in the interim.

• We also await clarification on what will constitute a close contact versus a casual contact.



• Restriction on participants only attending training sessions to be relaxed from June 29 – subject to government specified maximum of 200 people in the ground.

• Allow Club Fixtures from Friday July 17

• No change to inter-county dates (Sept 14th for training; competitions to start on Oct 17th as planned).

• All control measures for players, coaches and other team personnel (completion of health questionnaire, eLearning education etc) is to remain in place until advised otherwise; dressing rooms to remain closed until July

20th

• The Advisory Committee is considering the position in relation to other GAA buildings (such as Club bars that are serving food, Gyms, Handball alleys etc). Guidance will be provided in this context before June 29