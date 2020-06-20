Longford Slashers Jessica Barry believes ladies football deserves greater media exposure

This week we get the opinions, advice and views from Jessica Barry Longford Slashers ladies senior club player on how she spends her time during this lockdown.



How do you keep yourself busy during lockdown?

I work in Euro giant and since the lockdown commenced thankfully I have got more hours there and that keeps me going. I had college exams to study for at the start of lockdown so that took up time also. I have also been busy trying to keep myself fit by doing online workouts as there was no group training.



What do you miss most during lockdown?

As football is a big part of my life, training and playing games would be one of the main things I miss. As well as football I miss meeting up with friends and enjoying a few drinks with them at the weekend, (all depending on our game schedule of course!).



From a club footballer prospective since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in what way has your own lifestyle changed?

As a club footballer my lifestyle has changed somewhat, as I have no club training or games to go to during the lockdown. Normally this time of the year would be a busy time in relation to club training as we would be preparing for the championship. I would normally train with the club three times a week with a game at the weekend. Now during lockdown all that has stopped. I have been doing the training on my own at home which is not the same and is a big lifestyle change for me.



What training programme/ routine do go through during lockdown and how often would you train?

I usually do online workouts and recently have got a spin bike to maintain my fitness levels during the lockdown. Over the past number of weeks our club trainer gave us workouts to complete at home. Depending on my work schedule I try to train twice a week.



It was recently announced that in phase 3 on the road map to recovery ladies training will recommence in small groups of not more than 10 players/ 2 coaches under social distancing guidelines on June 29. Are you in favour of getting back to training in small groups?

Of course, I would love to be back training and just meeting the girls on our panel if it is safe to do so. If everyone follows the guidelines, I don’t think there will be any problem in going back to training in small groups at the end of June. Training even in small groups would definitely be more beneficial than doing it yourself.



In a recent LGFA survey 52% of club players surveyed were in favour of ladies’ football being played at some stage of the year subject to public health guidelines! From a senior club player's perspective what are your thoughts on a lady’s senior championship being played in Longford this year?

Personally, I would love to be competing in a senior county championship with Longford Slashers this year. However only if it is safe to do so, as social distancing on a football field may be difficult to achieve.



How do you keep up a healthy lifestyle with so many restrictions in place during COVID-19?

Working during lockdown has kept me in a routine. With the restrictions it’s hard to keep motivated but I do my own fitness programme at home and also try to get out for a walk.



What is the best thing for you about playing ladies football?

The friendships made while playing football is one of the best things for me. With my club Longford Slashers, we have been through all three championship divisions from junior up to senior and seeing the team develop and grow through each stage has been great and is what ladies football is all about.



Having won minor and senior championship titles with your club Longford Slashers and with you giving a player of the match performance in the 2019 Longford Ladies senior championship final, what advice can you give to young Longford lady club footballers hoping to achieve similar honours with their clubs?

Maybe a bit of a cliché but definitely enjoy it and stick at it. Enjoy the friendships that develop and work hard for each other. Remember that the bad days you will always have will be worth it when you succeed on the good days.



What part of the ladies’ football game would you like to see improved and why?

I would like to see better coverage of ladies football, because I feel it is not as much published as the men’s games is with lady footballers putting in the same work rate and dedication as the men do. Yes, coverage has improved in recent years but we ladies deserve much more and hopefully the coverage will improve and continue.



