Longford ladies football preparing for a safe return to action

We are now into week fourteen since the decision by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association along with the GAA and An Cumann Camogaiochta to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels.

Since the announcement on Friday, June 5 last that club pitches will open and training for all ages can commence if safe to do so on June 29 next there has been an air of excitement around the county with our lady footballers looking forward to getting back out on their local pitches and start back playing football with their team colleagues.

However, before we can get back out on the football fields and following on from the publication of the “Guidelines for Safe Return to Gaelic Games” document, the “Covid Club Education Programme” was last week unveiled for clubs returning to activities and is another important document that all involved with the ladies game at club level should make themselves familiar with.

This programme will be delivered in stages with the initial offering focussing on Covid supervisors and club officers. The document also includes information on the roles and responsibilities of players, team personnel and parents/guardians and Stage 1 will also include a club briefing webinar, an eLearning module and educational resources.



Stage 1 of training involves:

1. A Club Briefing via webinar to explain the role of Covid Supervisor/Club Officer and common club queries which took place on Tuesday, June 16 at 6pm.



2. A certified eLearning Module covering the main aspects of the guidelines and roles of all players, team personnel, Covid supervisors and parents/guardians who must all complete this module. This eLearning Module will be available on line from June 18.



3. Educational Resources such as a Guidebook, FAQ list, How-to videos, posters, and checklists which are available now on line at https://learning.gaa.ie/covid19



For more information on the Covid Club Educational Programme contact Longford LGFA Secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie

For other new details which may emerge in relation to more easing of sporting restrictions concerning our lady footballers they will be notified by the LGFA to the county board secretary who in turn will forward any such information to all club secretaries.

In the meantime, please remember to follow all guidelines as set out by the authorities, continue to observe physical distancing, keep up the good hand hygiene, ensure regular cleaning and if any of us feel that we have any of the known symptoms of Coronavirus the advice is, take action by self-isolating and contact your GP for more information or log into the HSE website hse.ie Remember please everyone STAY SAFE.

Longford County Survey

All clubs please return the completed latest survey which focuses on “Beyond the Games within the county” by next weekend to niall.mulrine@lgfa.ie If any club needs more information or help with any of this surveys please contact Longford LGFA secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie



Longford Ladies Facebook

We are now at the halfway stage introducing the Longford minor ladies panel by picture and profile on Longford Ladies Facebook page. This is indeed proving to be a very popular way of getting to know each girl who represents Longford at minor level this year. We still wait on news from Leinster council on if the 2020 minor championship along with the U-16 championship will resume later in the year following its suspension in March due to Covid-19.



Both these teams recorded impressive first round championship wins and are hoping their championship will resume later in this year. As soon a decision is known all concerned players will be notified by team management. In the meantime, feel free to Like or leave a comment on Facebook for each girl from the minor panel as they are introduced individually each day this week.



Return from Injury

Great news last weekend for Longford senior ladies team manager Enda Sheridan that Longford senior county player and Clonguish senior club player Aoife Darcy has recovered from a shoulder surgery which kept her out of National Football League action with Longford ladies earlier this year. Great to see Aoife back in action this summer for both club and county.



LGFA Injury Fund

All Longford lady footballers and members please note that the Management Committee of Central Council has suspended the LGFA Injury Fund from May 22, 2020. This will be the situation until such time that training and playing activity are sanctioned for return by the LGFA. Should an individual sustain an injury and incur medical costs while taking part in an on-line training session or an individual training programme from May 22, the individual will be personally responsible for all such costs.



Thanks

Thanks to Longford Slashers senior club player Jessica Barry for her sincere and interesting interview and views which appear on this week’s Longford Leader. Next week we can look forward to more interesting thoughts and views on lockdown through an interview when we speak with Sinead Macken, Clonguish senior club football player.



LGFA Webinars

For any Longford LGFA club officials/members/players interested the following webinars are taking place during the coming weeks.

Topic: “CODA Rules” webinar takes place on Wednesday, June 17 and 24 at 7:15pm.

Topic: “Annual Referee Refresher Course” aimed at all existing LGFA referees and must be completed annually, webinar takes place on Thursday, June 18 at 3pm and on July 1 and July 7 at 7pm.

Topic: “Ready Steady Coach” which is aimed at new coaches looking for that new step on the coaching ladder – basic introduction, webinar on Monday, June 22 at 7pm.

Topic: “Accessing Funding Locally” aimed at club/county officers and will provide advice around applying for local grants and what decision makers are looking for, webinar on Tuesday, June 23 at 7pm.

Topic: “Effective Coaching Practice for Gaelic4Mothers & Others” which is aimed at coaches, potential coaches or participants of Gaelic4Mothers&Others teams, webinar on Monday, June 29 at 7pm.

For more information log into the LGFA website, www.ladiesgaelic.ie

Mairead Moore Interview

It’s great to see Longford lady footballers featuring on the “Talking Sport With Stan” prodcast of late. Following on from the Sharon Treacy (former Longford and Killoe ladies footballer) interview it was great to listen to Mairead Moore the outstanding Longford and Clonguish player being interviewed by Sean McCormack on his popular podcast.



Throughout the interview Mairead shares her experiences of playing with club and county, her outstanding accolades and reflects on the importance of the club’s great win in the 2020 Paidi O’Shea football tournament, when Mairead also won the “Player of the Tournament Award” Well done Mairead on a great football career to date. To listen to Mairead’s interview log into Talking Sport with Stan on You Tube.



Child Safeguarding

A recent update from the National Child Safeguarding Committee requests that all clubs would update their county secretary with their DLP name and contact details and to liaise with your county children’s officers re priority listing from your club for new on-line safeguarding 1 training.



The directive states that clubs must register their DLPs by the end of June 2020. It gives information on how to register and attend the new Child Safeguarding 1 virtual workshop. It reminds clubs to use this period of semi activity to ensure that all those chosen to work with children in your club have been Garda vetted. More information on this important update can be had by contacting Longford LGFA secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie

Sympathy

All in Longford LGFA would like to express their sympathies to Eugene Noonan, his sister Edel Feeney (Noonan) and their daughters Michelle and Niamh and all the extended Noonan family on the sad death of their mother and grandmother Eithne Noonan Forgney who passes away peacefully last weekend. Eugene is the present Leinster Council Delegate on Longford Ladies County Board. Edel is a past Treasurer of the Longford Ladies Board and Michelle and Niamh are past county footballers with Longford ladies senior footballers. May she rest in peace.