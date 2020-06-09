Lanesboro and Ballyleague will be the destination for two major angling festivals with €20,000 in prize money

Lanesboro and Ballyleague will be the destination for two major angling festivals in September.

Following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the Lough Ree Lanesboro Angling Hub has announced that some of the world’s top anglers will be competing in the Lough Ree International Pike Classic on the weekend of September 12 & 13.



The prize fund is €10,000 and this event is organised by the Camlin & District Anglers Club for the Lough Ree Angling Hub. For more information email camlinanglers@gmail.com or contact Shane on 086 199 1106.

Meanwhile, from September 7 to 11, the Lough Ree Coarse Angling Masters 5 Day Festival takes place. Again, there is €10,000 in prize money and the festival features the Hugh Keane Memorial and Brian Tabiner Memorial events.



For more details on the Masters festival email loughreeanglinghub @gmail.com or phone 085 137 2977 or 043 33 21734.