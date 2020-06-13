Longford minor ladies player Hannah Glennon advises youngsters ‘never be afraid to make mistakes’

This week we get the opinions, advice and views from Hannah Glennon Longford minor ladies vice-captain and Clonguish senior club player on how she spends her time during this lockdown.

How do you keep yourself busy during lockdown?

Up until the last week of May I have had assignments for school to complete and had to study for online summer tests. I also have been trying my best to go on weekly runs and cycles to try and keep fit and ultimately keep busy during lockdown.

What do you miss most during lockdown?

I miss the routine of my week pre-lockdown. I miss going to school and seeing my friends. I miss training for both club and county. I miss the excitement and nerves you get on the morning of a match.

From a club/county footballers perspective since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in what way has your own lifestyle changed?

It has become a lot less busy. Between both club and county training, challenge matches and competitive games it would be safe to say I would have been out nearly every evening during the week but now since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown that has all stopped. It felt different to have such a break from the regular hectic weeks but now I definitely do miss it.

In a recent LGFA survey 30% of players surveyed were in favour of NO ladies’ football being played for the rest of this year at club or county level due to Covid-19. What are your thoughts on this?

However much I would love to get back to playing football this year I understand that the health and safety of the players, management, supporters and everyone involved must be prioritised.

Can you envisage a return to ladies’ football in 2020 and would you be in favour of a return to play?

I would be in favour of a return to football if at all possible, of course only if it is completely safe to do so. I believe that most people are adhering to guidelines on social distancing and I feel that if everyone continues to keep up the recommended social distancing and adhere to the restrictions that are put in place hopefully we could get back to some sort of normality and possibly back to football by the end of year.

How do you keep a healthy lifestyle with so many restrictions in place during Covid-19?

I try my best to go on runs during the week or even go for a cycle but I feel it is hard to stay motivated during this lockdown with so many restrictions in place. At training everyone helped encourage one another but now it is difficult to maintain that motivation. I am lucky in a way that my sister and I both play football and both encourage each other to keep fit.

What training programme/routine do you go through during lockdown and how often would you train?

I do a set of runs weekly. It consists of three runs a week to be completed every second day giving a rest in between. I also do some strength and conditioning exercises.

Are you in favour of getting back to training in small groups?

Yes I feel training in small groups would be beneficial when restrictions are lifted. Working on our skills and fitness even in a small group would be far more enjoyable with your teammates than doing it at home by yourself.

As this is your last year playing football for Longford at underage level and having represented your county at all levels from u-14 up to minor what advice would you give to young girls in Longford who aspire to play football for their county underage teams?

Never be afraid to make mistakes. It is when we learn from those mistakes that we start to improve our performance as players. I am a firm believer that hard work beats talent. If you are willing to work hard at every training session and every game and are determined to learn from and rectify mistakes it really does improve you as a player. Also you can always improve on aspects of your game. Whether it be soloing, free taking etc., practice makes perfect.

You are due to sit your leaving certificate exam next year 2021. What views have you on the predictive grade leaving cert process of assessment which replaces the traditional leaving cert exam this year due to COVID-19?

In our current circumstances, however flawed the predictive grading system might be, I feel it is the most appropriate approach in replacing the traditional Leaving Cert exam for this year’s sixth years. I feel if we are still tackling COVID-19 when we return to school it might have to be considered that the Leaving Cert students of 2021 have a predictive grade process of assessment. In this way we can be notified at the start of sixth year which would help us prepare properly for the year.

