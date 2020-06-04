Second round of Covid-19 test results are all negative

The Football Association of Ireland have confirmed that all of the second batch of Covid-19 tests carried out on players and staff at four SSE Airtricity League clubs on Monday, June 1 have returned negative results.

FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne received the results today from the tests carried out on Monday at Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians.

All those tested have been informed of their negative result.

All four clubs will undergo further testing on Monday, June 8 when they return to collective training, as part of the pilot programme to ensure a safer return for football at all levels under the jurisdiction of the FAI.