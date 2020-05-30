Longford ladies football player Eimear O'Brien advises her colleagues to ‘stay safe’

This week we get the opinions, advice and views from Eimear O’Brien Longford senior ladies vice-captain and Longford-Slashers ladies senior club player on how she spends her time during this lockdown.



How are you keeping busy during lockdown?

I’ve been keeping up with college assignments, doing some reading and cooking, and fitting in some exercise, and delivering shopping to my grandparents.



What do you miss most during lockdown?

Seeing my friends and family in person.



What training programme/routine do you go through during lockdown and how often would you train?

I try to do at least two hours of exercise every day. I’m lucky enough to have some weights in the shed so I’ve been doing weight training most days and also running and walking.



Are you in favour of getting back to training in small groups?

I’ve really missed football over the last two months and want to get back as soon as possible but I think it has to be when it is safe to do so. I think it’s probably more realistic to start off with clubs coming back to training first as this would involve less travel and less interaction with people outside your own community, while club training would get more girls back playing football also.



What advice have you for all other lady footballers in Longford during this time of lockdown?

Stay safe and continue to social distance even when restrictions are eased. I know it’s difficult but it’s so important. Make sure you keep doing the things you enjoy when and where you can.

