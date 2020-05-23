Longford's Niamh Brady urges players to take lockdown as an opportunity to perfect the basics

This week, in the second of the Longford Ladies Football questions and answers series, we get the opinions, advice and views from Niamh Brady Longford senior ladies vice-captain and Killoe Ladies senior club player on how she spends her time during this lockdown.

How are you keeping busy during lockdown?

I’ve been doing everything and anything to keep busy like spending time with my family, exercising and watching Netflix. I prefer being busy so I’ve started cooking and baking a lot which my family will agree wasn’t my best idea!! and doing college assignments.



What do you miss most during lockdown?

I definitely miss training and playing matches with the girls. I also miss meeting up with friends and loved ones.



What training programme/routine do you go through during lockdown and how often would you train?

I usually alternate between home workouts and going for cycles or runs. I try to do 45 minutes to an hour depending on the workout and usually a 20km cycle or 3km run. I take a rest every second day so I probably train 3/4 times a week.

Are you in favour of getting back to training in small groups?

Definitely, it’s very hard for everyone to keep motivation up in such difficult times so I can’t wait to get back training and see the girls again. Having the team effort at training makes it so much more enjoyable for everyone.

What advice have you for all other lady footballers in Longford during this time of lockdown?

You’ll never get this much free time again so take it as a chance to perfect the basics. Try and push yourself by developing new techniques that will bring your skill level up for when we do get back onto the playing pitch.



Coming up next week we will get the opinions and advice from Longford Senior Ladies vice-captain’s Eimear O’Brien.