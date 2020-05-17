Longford ladies football ace Michelle Farrell misses training and urges people to use their lockdown time wisely

Longford ladies football senior team captain, Colmcille’s Michelle Farrell, has admitted she is missing training during this Covid-19 pandemic and craves a kick around, provided it is conducted responsibly and adhering to social distancing regulations.



In the absence of on-field activity, Longford ladies PRO Seamus McGuire, and his counterparts on the ladies Co Board, have come up with the idea of getting the opinions, advice and views of the inter-county players on how they are spending their time during this lockdown. This is the first of the series and next up will be Longford senior vice-captains Niamh Brady and Eimear O’Brien.



Michelle advises players to use this ‘time wisely’ and to consult the many ‘brilliant resources online’ that exist for learning.

Here is the q&a with Michelle;



How are you keeping busy during lockdown?

I am still working full-time hours as normal so my day to day routine has not changed drastically. I am using the extra spare time in the evenings and at the weekends to chill out, cook and read books which I am really enjoying.



What do you miss most during lockdown?

Mainly the social aspect of not being able to meet up with friends or family. Also, especially on these sunny evenings I definitely am missing going to training and having a laugh with the girls.



What training programme / routine do you go through during lockdown and how often would you train?

Shane Mahon, our S&C coach, has given us gym work to get through every week and he keeps an eye on us through weekly zoom sessions. So I get those S&C sessions done along with 3 running sessions which are either endurance or speed based sessions, bringing in some ball work as much as I can.

Are you in favour of getting back to training in small groups?

I think it would be great to be able to get out in small groups and have a kick around, give each other some motivation and get a competitive spirit going again.

I think that would be good for everyone's physical and mental health providing it's done responsibly and everyone can stay safe and within the recommended guidelines.

What advice have you for all other lady footballers in Longford during this time of lockdown?

I suppose, just to use this time wisely. There are brilliant resources online for learning on any topic really. For footballers I think it is important so spend some time on learning about proper physical and mental preparation for sports, e.g. developing a growth mind-set, practicing running mechanics through video tutorials etc.

So just figure out your goals and find a way to reach them through the resources available to you!