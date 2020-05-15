Abbeylara GAA to complete 500 kilometres in one day for St Christopher's Services

Abbeylara GAA is coming together on Sunday, May 17 to walk/run/cycle 500 kilometres in ONE DAY!!!

Nigel Rabbitt, organiser of the fundraiser explained, "the reason, we as a club have decided to do this, is for a special charity very close to many peoples heart in our club, parish and community."

St Christopher's Services, founded by parents and friends, provides a comprehensive, efficient and innovative service to people with intellectual difficulties.

It is a high quality, community-based service, based on identified individualised needs, enabling service users to reach their full potential.

Nigel pointed out, "With the Covid-19 restrictions is has become more important than ever to help the must vulnerable in our community and any support at all will be going to help such a worthy cause.

"We are calling on all club members past, present and future to get out and do their part to help this great cause. All families all also welcome to participate."

You can contribute HERE

"As you all know, with the Covid-19 restrictions in place, it is near impossible to keep up our usual daily routines. It is a tough time for everyone at the minute and sporting clubs and organisations around the country are no different. All here in Abbeylara GAA have being trying our best to keep our own personal training going in the hope that when things are back to some form of normality, we’ll be ready to go!

"However, with football and sport in general seeming to slip further and further away we came together and decided that we would like to keep the personal training going for another, more important reason!

"Mindful and respectful of the restrictions currently in place we have decided to run 500km on Sunday (May 17). (500K IN A DAY). Each player will map out (within 5km) their own route. They will keep you posted daily with their preparations up until 'Race Day' and will post a picture and time of their final run on Sunday Who can say that they ran 500km in 1 day!!!!?

Please get behind a great cause and contribute any few euros that you can. Every little helps. #Abbeylara500km

You can contribute HERE