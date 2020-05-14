2020 Sligo Stages Rally has been postponed as a result of Covid-19

The 2020 Sligo Stages Rally has been postponed as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued this week, organisers said the decision had been made to postpone the event, which had been scheduled to go ahead on Sunday, July 12.

The Sligo Stages Rally has been organised by the Connacht Motor Club since 1981 and the statement from the club said the decision to postpone this year's event: "has been in response to current guidelines of the Government and the HSE leading to Motorsport Ireland’s extension of the suspension of all permitted events until July 20. Stage Rallies will not be considered until after August 10 as they fall under Phase 5 of the Government Roadmap for Reopening," noted the statement from the Connacht

"As we are very aware of the importance of the relationship we have with the residents on route who work with us in planning for our annual event and we feel it would be totally inappropriate at this time to place any risk to the health of the general public or our volunteers."

Clerk of the Course for 2020 , Ultan Mc Gowan , who with his team has been working diligently over the past six months in preparation for the July event said he is "disappointed" for his team, but "more important at this time is the health and wellbeing of our communities".

The Connacht Motor Club said they want to thank the businesses who had committed to support us again this year, many going through a difficult period at this time, and hope that they can build on that relationship in the future.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the frontline staff , those effected by the virus and those families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic."