Longford ladies football news: KBF to run, walk or cycle 3,000 kilometres for Pieta House

Charity Event: Members of the KBF (Killashee and Ballymahon/Forgney) ladies GAA team based in Ballymahon have decided for the month of May that they will run, walk or cycle a combined 3,000 kilometres in order to raise some much needed funds for Pieta House to ensure it can continue to help our community. Pieta House provide suicide, self-harm, and bereaved services across Ireland with a 24-hour Freephone confidential helpline and text service. During Covid-19 their funding has been dramatically affected so please donate what you can to help ensure this free service continues. To keep up to date with the KBF lady’s efforts or to make a donation log onto the Ballymahon/Forgney Ladies Gaelic club page on Facebook. Well done to all concerned in the KBF ladies group.

Coronavirus:

We are now into week eight since the decision by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association along with the GAA and An Cumann Camogaiochta to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels. Following the Road Map announcement on Friday last which will kick in on May 18, we continue in lockdown up until that date. Following that we can hopefully look forward to some easing of regulations if safe to do so over five phases with three weeks between each roll back. Unfortunately, the total ban is still in place until May 18. In relation to playing football it won’t be until June 18 next that training in small groups will be allowed with hopefully the return of our football games after July 20 but with a limited number of spectators. Then hopefully the way will be clear to run off some of our local competitions. For the next two weeks it is good to note that the 2km rule has been extended to 5km so this gives us all the chance to go out for a longer run, cycle or walk while keeping in mind the importance of social distance and not getting involved in any form of activity in groups. Thankfully at this time there does seem to be light at the end of the tunnel for all football fans, however it is still important for us all to remember to keep our families and neighbours safe and healthy during this testing time. If any of us feel that we have any of the known symptoms of Coronavirus the advice is, take action by self-isolating and contact your GP for more information or log into the HSE website hse.ie Remember please everyone STAY SAFE at this time.



Covid-19 Club Survey:

The communications section of the GAA are encouraging all clubs to complete a club survey regarding the voluntary community work taking place in clubs. The purpose of this survey is to try and gauge the extent of activity taking place across the Association. At this time of coronavirus, a number of our lady’s clubs in Longford are helping their community in various ways on a daily basis. If your club is participating in any voluntary work you are encouraged to complete this survey and return to communications@gaa.ie



Greetings:

During this difficult time of lockdown we have members of our minor and senior ladies football panel members who are front line workers. Some working in healthcare, others in essential services like shop assistants, clerical workers and some doing voluntary work and making themselves available at short notice. Longford LGFA send their good wishes to all and we hope each one continues to Stay Safe doing their daily work at this difficult time.



GAA Pitches Closed:

Longford LGFA members are reminded that all local GAA facilities remain closed to the public until further notice. This follows a directive from Croke Park and the LGFA due to the coronavirus.

Longford Ladies Football Managers:



With so little ladies football played this year due to the Coronavirus the Longford ladies supporters did not have many opportunities to meet our managers from U-14 up to senior. So let's get to know the various managers who were given the top jobs in Longford ladies football for the 2020 season. From next weekend each managers profile and picture will appear on the Longford Ladies Facebook page. Login and feel free to Like or leave a comment for each manager.



Get to know the Longford Ladies U-14 Panel:

We are now just over the halfway of stage introducing members of the Longford ladies U-14 panel by picture and profile on the Longford Ladies LGFA Facebook page. This is proving to be a nice way to get to know our U-14 panel who due to the coronavirus had their playing season cut short this year. For all who are on Facebook login to Longford Ladies Facebook page and feel free to Like or leave a comment for each member of the Longford U-14 2020 panel.



Longford County Survey:

For all clubs who have not yet returned the structure and administration of lady’s football within the county survey to Niall Mulrine LGFA National Development Officer, can they please do so by latest next weekend to email niall.mulrine@lgfa.ie A third survey will be issued as soon as this present survey is complete. If any club needs more information or help with any of these surveys please contact Longford LGFA secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie

Longford LGFA Club Registration

All clubs please note that current registration (season 2019-2020) will expire on May 31, 2020. If a club wants to register new players, they can go ahead and do so as any player/member that is registered during the year 2020 would be valid up until May 31, 2021.

Once play resumes this summer, the LGFA will review this deadline date.

LGFA office has requested that all club registrars prepare their club membership data in advance on the LGFA registration system. These details can then be submitted as soon as clubs are informed by the LGFA that play will resume. Please note that no one is covered to train or play with your club or county team unless you are a fully paid member of the LGFA.

It is a condition of the LGFA Injury Fund that cover is only in place for injuries sustained during an official competitive/challenge game or an official supervised training session.

As those activities had been suspended since March 12 last the injury fund was also considered suspended by the LGFA. However as this national emergency evolves, so too does our clubs, teams and players ability to communicate with each other and keep up their training routines. The LGFA Management Committee of Central Council have now decided to extend the Injury Fund terms and conditions at this time to reflect the ongoing training programmes available to players and the online training being participated in by our club and county teams. Where a player sustains an injury whilst participating in an officially prescribed LGFA training programme from an LFGA coach, this injury will be covered under the terms and conditions of the LGFA Injury Fund on receipt of additional documentation.

We will continue to keep you updated weekly, but if you have any queries, please contact Longford LGFA registrar Mary Kiernan at registrar.longford@lgfa.ie



Happy Birthday:

To Longford minor and senior panel member Clodagh Lohan from the Grattan’s ladies club who celebrated her 18th birthday last weekend. Congratulations to Clodagh from all in Longford LGFA.

If any other members of the county Longford ladies panels from U-14 up to senior are celebrating any special event and would like to have it mentioned in these notes please forward your information to pro.longford@lgfa.ie and I will be glad to include your event in this column.



Goalkeeper Coaches Survey:

Goalkeeper coaches and intending goalkeeper coaches within the county are invited by the LGFA to complete a short survey which they have prepared in relation to goalkeeper coach education going forward. The goalkeeper position is a hugely important position on the pitch and one that the LGFA will be putting a focus on during 2020. If interested login to the LGFA webpage for more information.



Garda Vetting:

A reminder to all club children’s officers during this down time to review their club database of committee members, coaches etc within your clubs and to ensure all vetting is up to date. Please check also that your database of committee members, coaches etc who are due to update their safeguarding at this time do so online. The new on-line training programme is available free of charge by accessing https://learning.gaa.ie/safeguarding For more information or help with this please contact Sandra Hogan LLGFA secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie



County Teams:

Our U-16, minor and senior ladies panels are keeping up a good level of fitness during this difficult time of coronavirus. Each of the panels are continuing with the programmes that each girl has been issued with. These programmes are geared to help the girl’s keep active and fit. Unfortunately, the programmes are designed for completion on your own and not in groups as advised by the LGFA until further notice. Hopefully the training programmes are going according to plan. If any member of the various county panels is having any issues or concerns during this difficult time feel free to contact the following representative from your panel who will be glad to discuss any issues. U-16 panel contact is Sharon Rabbitte. Minor panel contact is Danielle McLoughlin and senior panel contacts are Michelle Farrell, Eimear O’Brien or Niamh Brady.