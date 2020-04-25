Longford ladies football news and snippets

We are now into week six since the decision by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association along with the GAA and An Cumann Camogaiochta to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels.



With two more weeks to run up to the May 5 lockdown date we are reminded to continue with the regulations as announced by the health authorities.



This means unfortunately a total ban is still in place with regard to all participation in games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades. It is important that we all follow these important guidelines which have been provided by the authorities. However, it is also very important that we all keep ourselves active during this time also with some form of physical activity. Getting out for a fast walk, a run or just a stroll while keeping in mind the 2KM rule from your home is a good way to clear the head and get our minds off the coronavirus.



We must also remember to keep ourselves, our families and neighbours safe and healthy during this testing time. If any of us feel that we have any of the known symptoms of Coronavirus the advice is, take action by self-isolating and contact your GP for more information or log into the HSE website hse.ie Remember please everyone STAY SAFE at this time.



Happy Birthday:

To Longford U-16 ladies captain Caoimhe Mc Cormack who celebrated her 16th birthday last week. Also happy birthday congratulations to Longford senior ladies panel member Eve Nerney who celebrated her birthday also last week. Hopefully Caoimhe and Eve could celebrate and enjoy their birthdays at home with family despite the coronavirus.



If any other members of the county Longford ladies panels from U-14 up to senior are celebrating any special event and would like to have it mentioned in these notes please forward your information to pro.longford@lgfa.ie and I will be glad to include your event in this column.



GAA Pitches Closed:



All our ladies players are reminded that all local GAA sports complexes and playing pitches remains closed to the public until further notice. This follows a directive from Croke Park and the LGFA due to the coronavirus.



Get to Know Longford County Teams

Profiles of members of the Longford senior ladies panel were introduced each day by picture and profile on Longford Ladies LGFA Facebook page during the past few weeks. Thanks to Enda Sheridan who organised this great idea and thanks to all the senior girls who contributed by answering the questions and providing a selfie of themselves to display. This was a great way to get to know the senior panel especially with so many new members on the panel this year.



Following a great response to the profiles of the senior panel on Facebook we are now going to continue and introduce the members of this year’s county U-14 panel on the Longford Ladies Facebook page from this week.

This panel of girls got the 2020 football season off to a very committed start back in January last but unfortunately due to the sudden impact of the coronavirus their football season came to a premature end in March last with very little competitive football played. For all who are on Facebook login in to Longford Ladies Facebook page and free to Like or leave a comment for each member of the Longford U-14 2020 panel.



Garda Vetting

A reminder to all club children’s officers during this down time to review their club database of committee members, coaches etc within your clubs and to ensure all vetting is up-to-date. Please check also that your database of committee members, coaches etc who are due to update their safeguarding at this time do so on line. The new on-line training programme is available free of charge by accessing learning.gaa.ie For more information or help with this please contact Sandra Hogan LLGFA secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie



County Teams

At this stage it is still the intention of the LGFA to run off the U-16, minor and senior ladies Leinster and All Ireland championships if and when it is announced that it is safe to do so by the health authorities. In order to keep up a good level of fitness each girl on the county panels from U-16 up to senior are been reminded by their respective managers to continue with the programmes each one has been issued with. These programmes are geared to help each girl keep active and fit. The programmes are designed for completion on your own and not in groups as advised by the LGFA until further notice. We wish each girl well with their exercise programme. If any member of the various county panels is having any issues or concerns at this difficult time feel free to contact the following representative from your panel who will be glad to discuss any issues. U-16 panel contact is Sharon Rabbitte. Minor panel contact is Danielle McLoughlin and senior panel contacts are Michelle Farrell, Eimear O'Brien or Niamh Brady.



KCS Competition

KCS sports are a well-known local sports wear supplier based in Mullingar, Co Westmeath and are suppliers this year of Longford county ladies senior panel training gear and county tops. The company is running a fantastic competition for clubs in the next edition of the LGFA Peil Magazine entitled “Get behind your club crest”. KCS are giving clubs the opportunity to win a set of training jerseys. To register your club for the competition, go to the KCS Instagram page and DM us an image of your club crest OR email it to chris@kcsporstwear.ie



Once registration is complete KCS will post images of all the club crests on their Instagram page. Then you have to get as many people as possible to the KCS Instagram page to follow KCS Sports and like the image of your club crest. The club with the most likes wins a set of training jerseys.



Longford County Survey

Longford LGFA are one of the counties selected by the LGFA to take part in the LGFA’s Volunteer Support Programme. Due to the coronavirus all planned activity involved with this programme has ceased for now. The programme for Longford is coordinated on behalf of the LGFA by the National Devolvement officer Niall Mulrine. During this quiet time Longford LGFA members were asked by the National Development Officer to reflect and assess where we are at the moment and think about what improvements we need to work on that would better lady’s county and club football in Longford and asked each club to complete a survey covering different aspects of ladies football within the county.



The first survey which clubs received related to coaching and games development in the county. Thanks to all the clubs who took the time to complete this survey and return it to Niall. The next survey in the series focuses on the structure and administration of lady’s football within the county. This survey has now been emailed out to each lady’s club in Longford. Again please complete it and club secretaries are asked to also share it with and encourage other officers within your club to complete it also. If any club needs more information or help with any of these surveys please contact Longford LGFA secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie