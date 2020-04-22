Longford Rugby Club’s ambitious 4G artificial pitch development moves a step closer to becoming a reality

Longford Rugby Club’s new 4G full size community artificial pitch moved a step closer to realisation last week with a tender notice being published on the etenders website.



The pitch when finished, will be one of the only fully flood light 4G artificial pitches suitable for contact sports outside Dublin and will be available for use by the whole community.



It will allow year round sport to be played in the heart of Longford town in anything but the most extreme weather and will mark a huge investment in County Longford and surrounding counties.



Longford Rugby Club received confirmation in late 2019 that it had secured a provisional grant of €491,231 for the extension of our current 4G artificial training area to a full size state of the art flood light community artificial pitch.



The grant was made by the Longford Community Development Committee (LCDC) under the Rural Development Programme (Leader) 2014-2020 implemented by Longford Community Resources (LCRL).



It marks the next stage of development for Longford Rugby Club, which has always been at the forefront of innovation in Irish Club Rugby.



Developments in Longford Rugby Club over the years include the first all weather ‘Prunty’ pitches outside Northern Ireland, the first fully match standard flood light pitches outside Dalymount Park, a full extension/refurbishment of the club house including state of the art bar, function room and restaurant, gym, separate female changing facilities and most recently the Mel Diffley 4G training pitch which will be extended to form the new community pitch, the Hugh Connolly Youth Centre and fully tarmacking the car park.



While the grant will cover a large part of the cost’s; the club will need to embark on a round of intensive fundraising to cover the remainder. They will need every member, friend and all of Irish Rugby to get behind us at this exciting time. Some exciting fundraising initiatives will be launched in the coming weeks.

This facility will be to be a brilliant addition for Longford, the Midlands and surrounding counties for rugby and a range of other sports.

Longford Rugby Club is a progressive club that fields Men’s/Women’s teams at Senior Level and has more than 400 Mini/Youth Players training every week both male and female from U6 right through to U18. We are always looking for more players, coaches and volunteers at all levels of the club.



If you would like to join Longford Rugby Club at this exciting time, please contact any club coach or volunteer. More information can be found on www.longfordrugby.com