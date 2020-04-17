Aldi Community Games May National Festival in UL postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Aldi Community Games May National Festival in the University of Limerick will not go ahead as planned due to the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.



In a statement, Community Games announced, “As always the safety and care of our participants, volunteers and extended families is our key concern at all times.



“With the current outbreak of Covid-19 in Ireland and the present Government restrictions, extended, we now wish to advise that the May National Festival in UL will not go ahead as planned.



“This is disappointing for everyone but please note we are working on plans to facilitate some of our events later in the year where possible and will keep you updated on this and any further developments.”