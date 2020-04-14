GAA confirm Championships postponed and 'highly unlikely' to start before July

The GAA has confirmed that this year's All-Ireland Championships have been postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GAA confirmed that club activity remains suspended until May 5, while the Senior inter-county championships scheduled to begin in May, will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available.

The association also want to see this year's Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues completed, but may only do so where games have a bearing on next year's divisions.

A Special Congress will be held this Friday remotely to discuss possible resumption strategies.

The statement from the GAA reads:

The GAA acknowledges last weekend’s Government announcement of the extension of current restrictions until May 5th and its impact on the scheduling of sporting events and working practices, and has factored the extension of the arrangements into its contingency planning.

To that end, the Association can confirm that club activity remains suspended until May 5th.

The Senior inter-county championships, scheduled to begin in May, will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available.

However, it is the Association’s view that it is highly unlikely these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest.

When sporting activity recommences, the GAA will accommodate both club and county games. The Association also intends to complete the Allianz Leagues, or at least those games that have a bearing on next year's divisions, where possible.

A Special Congress, to be held remotely, will take place this Friday to propose decision-making flexibility to allow us vary competition structures, if required, in advance of resuming games.

In keeping with the approach of the Association since the start of this crisis, all of our decisions will be based on the advice of the medical professionals and the government.

Finally, the GAA would again like to thank our members and units for their support at this time and for continuing to adhere to the government guidelines.