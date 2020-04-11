Longford and Mullinalaghta's David McGivney among 32 players appealing for everyone to stay at home

McGivney puts his weight behind bid to fight the coronavirus

Michael McMullan

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Derry captain among 32 players appealing

Longford and Mullinalaghta's David McGivney among 32 players appealing for everyone to stay at home

Longford and Mullinalaghta's David McGivney is one of 32 GAA players from across Ireland urging people to stay at home and help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Forever Ireland Events posted a video on their Facebook page, with stars from across Ireland urging everyone to stay at home and do their bit to stop the spread of the current pandemic.