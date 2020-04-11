Longford and Mullinalaghta's David McGivney among 32 players appealing for everyone to stay at home
McGivney puts his weight behind bid to fight the coronavirus
Longford and Mullinalaghta's David McGivney among 32 players appealing for everyone to stay at home
Longford and Mullinalaghta's David McGivney is one of 32 GAA players from across Ireland urging people to stay at home and help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Forever Ireland Events posted a video on their Facebook page, with stars from across Ireland urging everyone to stay at home and do their bit to stop the spread of the current pandemic.
