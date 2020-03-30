Download our free Longford Sports Partnership colouring page and enter our competition

It’s a strange and challenging time for all of us at present. The schools are closed, parents are working from home and the kids are idle. So, with that in mind, we may have bought you 20 minutes of relative peace.

We here at the Longford Leader have teamed up with our friends at Longford Sports Partnership to bring you a special colouring competition, where the Best Entry will receive a €50 voucher for Coral Leisure, Longford.

Print it out, colour it in, take a photo and send us back in your completed masterpiece to be in with a chance of winning a the Coral Leisure, Longford voucher.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a printer as the image will also appear in Wednesday’s edition of the Longford Leader (edition of Friday, April 3 which is on sale from Wednesday, April 1).

Send your entries to Longford County Council, Camlin Court, Great Water Street, Longford, or Email: sports@longfordcoco.ie

Best entry will receive €50 Voucher for Coral Leisure, Longford. The closing date is Friday, April 17.

*How to download*

To download your printable colouring page, simply click the icon in the top right-hand corner of the image below and a new page will open. From there, click the download or print button located in the top right-hand corner and enjoy.

Longford Sports Partnership - working to develop and promote sport and physical activity in County Longford



Caption: Longford Sports Partnership are looking forward to getting back to events like this

Longford Sports Partnership works to develop and promote sport and physical activity in County Longford.

Physical activity and sport are not only good for your physical health but also your mental health.

In these uncertain times our normal physical activity and sports routine has been put on hold and as the country continues to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and government advice, it is important to remember that it is still possible to be active.



Longford Sports Partnership will be doing its best to help you stay active. We will be sharing daily social media posts and online resources with links to various physical activities/challenges that can be done at home.

Our first virtual challenge is our Strava 5K challenge. These will be activities, challenges, and physical activities recommendations of our own and shared from various National Governing Bodies of Sport, local sports clubs, coaches, instructors and service providers. We hope you can take time to try some of these activities and stay active.



It is more important than ever to look after your health, schedule some physical activity for yourself and your family. Make it fun, be creative, take some time for yourself or do something as a whole family.



We can still avail of the outdoors. Take advantage of some of Longford’s lovely walking routes. Please follow the government advice and if exercising outdoors maintain social distance guidelines of two metres space when in the vicinity of other people.



If using a looped walking route such as the Royal Canal in Longford town or Albert Reynolds Peace Park, please walk in a clockwise direction.

This will help reduce your potential social contacts.We look forward to all our daily lives returning to normal when this COVID-19 emergency has passed. In the mean time keep safe and follow government advice.



Keep up to date with us by visiting our website longfordsports.ie or our social media platforms;

Instagram:@ longfordsportspartnership,

Facebook: longfordsportspartnership

Twitter: @LSPLongford

Youtube: Longford Sports Partnership LSP

If you have any recommendations or suggestion about staying active and exercising, please DM or email: sports@longfordcoco.ie