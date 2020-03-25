Major disappointment for Longford swimmer Darragh Greene as Olympics postponed

Darragh Greene’s dream of competing in the Olympics has been put on hold with the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games until next year due to Covid-19 fears.

While it is a major disappointment for the 24-year-old Longford swimming star Greene from Newtownforbes, the general opinion is that the right decision has been made to postpone the Olympics until the summer of 2021 due to the frightening rapid spread of coronavirus.

The games were originally scheduled to take place from Friday July 24 until Sunday August 9, 2020.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has welcomed the decision to postpone the Summer Olympic Games to 2021, considering the current global crisis.

“Given the fast developments around the world with the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the correct decision under difficult circumstances.

“The focus for Team Ireland now will be on protecting and safeguarding the Irish athletes over the coming months and ensuring that they can bounce back to full training and be in peak condition for a successful Games in 2021.”

Swim Ireland Statement

National and Regional competitive season over due to coronavirus

Swim Ireland announced this Wednesday (March 25) that all Regional and National competitions originally scheduled to take place between now and the end of this season (August 2020) will no longer take place.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and follows the most recent decrees of both the Irish and UK governments.

“We felt that it was important at this time to reassure our athletes and all of those who work with and for them that there is no urgent need during these difficult times to be back in a swimming pool to prepare for a Regional or National competition.

“For those of our members, for whom the pinnacle of your swimming season was to compete in their Regional Championships, the Irish Open Championships (which was scheduled to start next week, April 1 to April 5), Irish Summer National Championships or the Irish National Division 2 Competition, we understand that this news is likely to be disappointing.

“However we were concerned that there might be a level of stress and anxiety related to competitions still on the horizon, whilst the opportunity to train in the pool was not available and we felt that it was important to give you clarity on the matter to allow any such worries to end.”



