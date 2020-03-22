Watch | An outrageous piece of skill from Longford GAA player Cian Cassidy
GAA players from throughout the country have taken to social media to embark on skills challenges and to also show off their skills, and this video by Fr Manning Gaels player Cian Cassidy is right up there with the best of them.
He shows outrageous skill here to split the uprights ;
@mickeyq06 @CKKilkenny93 no left foot pic.twitter.com/h4C9a0fPfA— Cian Cassidy (@Caaaaass11) March 22, 2020
