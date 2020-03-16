Co Longford Golf Club Course remains open and active #Covid-19

As the whole country moves towards lockdown due to the Coronavirus there was some good news for Co Longford Golf Club is that the course remains open for all their members to exercise and enjoy the fresh air.

As long as they can avoid assemblies of members and maintain the social distance (2 metres) as well as avoiding handshakes the players are safe to enjoy the open spaces of the golf course.

A great crowd turned out for the 2020 President’s, Lady Captain & Captain’s Drive-In on Sunday Drive In and Scramble competition on Sunday last. Great credit to the organisers who had HSE advice in place and the proceedings took place without a large assembly of members indoors.

The Officers Drive In produced three perfect drives from Matt Farrell, Colm Hughes and Annette Kane and the scramble was initiated by Larry Mitchell’s shotgun start.

Conditions were good considering the weather and all groups enjoyed the round at Co Longford Golf Club during which the worries of Covid-19 could be parked for a few hours at least.

Results

1st: Paddy Lee, John McGagh, John Carragher, and Teresa Neville

2nd: Mick Casey,JJ Flynn, Kieran O’Brien, Helen O’Brien

3rd: Gary Mealia, Rob Cleary, Declan Dolan, Eileen Madigan