Nelvin Appiah the Athletics Ireland Star Award winner for County Longford

Congratulations to Nelvin Appiah whose excellent performances in 2019 were recognised at the Athletics Ireland Juvenile Star Awards at The Bridge Hotel in Tullamore on Saturday night last.

Nelvin was the award winner for County Longford and it is a fantastic honour to receive. He is certainly a great representative for Longford Athletics Club and always entertains with his prowess in the High Jump.

Nelvin is pictured being presented with his Star Award trophy for County Longford by Chairperson of the Athletics Ireland Juvenile Committee John McGrath and President of Athletics Ireland Georgina Drumm Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile