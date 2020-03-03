Calling Longford Cyclists - Could you be a Ride Leader?

Cycling Ireland has partnered with AXA Insurance to create AXA Community Bike Rides, an exciting new programme that inspires people all over Ireland to get out on their bikes. They are currently recruiting volunteers to step up and lead rides in their local community.

As an AXA Community Bike Ride Leader, you’ll inspire others to be passionate about cycling. You’ll get the chance to develop your leadership skills and make new friends while improving your own health and fitness. You can even earn free rewards! You don’t need to be a cycling expert, just a confident cyclist with lots of enthusiasm to support others, as free training is provided.

The one-day Ride Leader training course provides volunteer leaders with the necessary skills to lead safe and enjoyable bike rides. Following the training, Ride Leaders are supported in creating and promoting their bike rides and have the flexibility to choose the days/times of their individual rides.

There is a free, one-day regional training course taking place in Athlone Sub Aqua Club on Saturday 14th of March 2020 for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer Ride Leader!

To book your place or for more information on becoming an AXA Community Bike Ride Leader visit - https://www.axacommunitybikerides.com/get-involved/volunteer

For more information contact Mary Corry, AXA Community Bike Rides Coordinator at mary.corry@cyclingireland.ie or +353 (0)86 1838059