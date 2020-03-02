Superb fourth place finish for Longford athletes Cian McPhillips and Nelvin Appiah

The highlight of the Irish indoor athletics calendar took place in Abbotstown last weekend with the National Senior Indoor Championships. Four young members of Longford Athletics Club were in action and well done to all in competing in what was for most of them their first national seniors.

Cian McPhillips, having won his heat on Saturday, finished an excellent 4th place in the men’s 1500m on Sunday in a time of 3:49.63 in a race won in a championship best-ever performance.

Yemi Talabi had a busy weekend commencing with Saturday’s women’s long jump in which her 5.13m jump saw her finish 13th. On Sunday, Yemi lined up in the 60m. A superb 3rd place in her heat in 7.53 earned her a spot in the final. Lining up against many experienced sprinters, Yemi placed 7th with the exact same time. Reaching the final for someone so young is a fantastic achievement and bodes well for another big year ahead.

Aaron Kelly was in sprints action over both days. Saturday’s 200m saw him run 24.01 and he followed up with a 7.43 in Sunday’s 60m in solid performances.

Nelvin Appiah entered the fray on Sunday in the high jump. In a close contest, Nelvin was edged out of a medal on count back finishing 4th with a best effort of 1.95m.