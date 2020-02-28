Longford & District Schoolboy/girl soccer league fixtures fall foul of Storm Jorge
Longford & District Schoolboy/girl soccer league fixtures fall foul of Storm Jorge
A number of Longford & District Schoolboy/girl soccer league fixtures have fallen foul of Storm Jorge.
The league announced this evening;
"In view of the weather warnings for tomorrow Saturday, February 29, all matches in the following Leagues are cancelled:
Under 9 boys League ( 5-a-side Blitzes ), Under 9 girls League ( 5-a-side Blitzes )
Under 11 Boys League, Under 13 Girls League
This includes all matches on astroturf pitches.
Matches scheduled for Sunday, March 1 are still on, and will be reviewed on Saturday evening."
