Longford & District Schoolboy/girl soccer league fixtures fall foul of Storm Jorge

A number of Longford & District Schoolboy/girl soccer league fixtures have fallen foul of Storm Jorge.

The league announced this evening;

"In view of the weather warnings for tomorrow Saturday, February 29, all matches in the following Leagues are cancelled:

Under 9 boys League ( 5-a-side Blitzes ), Under 9 girls League ( 5-a-side Blitzes )

Under 11 Boys League, Under 13 Girls League

This includes all matches on astroturf pitches.

Matches scheduled for Sunday, March 1 are still on, and will be reviewed on Saturday evening."

