Spot the 'snow'ball - Cnoc Mhuire Granard win with an avalanche of scores !
Snow falling during the North Leinster SF ‘B’ quarter-final between Cnoc Mhuire Granard and St Joseph’s CBS Drogheda in Granard on Tuesday Picture: @CnocMhuire
Can you spot the 'snow'ball? Conditions were less than favourable in Granard yesterday (Tuesday, February 25) as Cnoc Mhuire Granard progressed to the semi-final of the North Leinster Senior Football ‘B’ championship courtesy of an avalanche of scores!
Cnoc Mhuire emerged as comfortable 4-15 to 2-5 winners over St Joseph's of Drogheda in yesterday's quarter-final and their reward is a penultimate round clash against Boyne Community School next week.
This brilliant picture, tweeted by Cnoc Mhuire (@CnocMhuire), certainly shows how difficult conditions were for both sides as the snow pelted down.
Well done to The Senior Boys who ran out comfortable winners in the end today defeating St. Joseph's of Drogheda 4-15 to 2-5. Next up is Boyne CS in the North Leinster semi final next week. As the picture shows, conditions were less than ideal!! @Longford_Leader @OfficialLDGAA pic.twitter.com/damSMbPzOQ— Cnoc Mhuire (@CnocMhuire) February 25, 2020
