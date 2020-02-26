Spot the 'snow'ball - Cnoc Mhuire Granard win with an avalanche of scores !

Can you spot the 'snow'ball? Conditions were less than favourable in Granard yesterday (Tuesday, February 25) as Cnoc Mhuire Granard progressed to the semi-final of the North Leinster Senior Football ‘B’ championship courtesy of an avalanche of scores!

Cnoc Mhuire emerged as comfortable 4-15 to 2-5 winners over St Joseph's of Drogheda in yesterday's quarter-final and their reward is a penultimate round clash against Boyne Community School next week.

This brilliant picture, tweeted by Cnoc Mhuire (@CnocMhuire), certainly shows how difficult conditions were for both sides as the snow pelted down.