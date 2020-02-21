Darragh Greene in action in Bangor as Olympic preparations continue

Irish and British swimming stars, including Longford’s Darragh Greene, were in action as the first Finals session of the 2020 McCullagh International took place at the Bangor Aurora in Co. Down this Friday morning.

The Meet is replicating the same format that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will run in July, with heats in the evening and finals the next morning. Ireland’s own Olympic trials will take place from 1-5 April at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.

In a world class 100m Breaststroke field, Olympic and World Champion Adam Peaty won gold in 58.78, the fastest time ever swam on Irish soil. Peaty’s Loughborough team-mate and world silver medallist James Wilby was second in 59.91 with Stirling’s Ross Murdoch taking bronze in 1:00.54. Ireland’s Darragh Greene (1:01.12) and Eoin Corby (1:01.64) were in impressive early season form in fourth and fifth.