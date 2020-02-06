Longford Town FC granted licence for 2020 season

Longford Town FC confirmed yesterday, Wednesday February 05, that they had been officially granted a licence to compete in the SSE Airtricity League first division this season.

A statement online reads: “Longford Town FC is delighted to announce that we have been granted a licence to compete in this years SSE Airtricity league first division.

“A special mention to Archie Bell and Paddy Donnelly and those behind the scenes who work extremely hard every year in securing the licence to play.

“Now we await the fixtures…”

Longford Town manager Daire Doyle called the uncertainty surrounding fixtures for the season ahead ‘a farce’ and a ‘shambles’ when speaking to the Irish Independent.

He stated: "It's a farce and shambles, club licensing is finished on Thursday and we'll only know then who exactly is in the league.

"Two fixture lists have come out, the second list is an embarrassment, they showed a total lack of respect for the league, they lacked any information or clarity on how it would work.”

Doyle described it ‘stunning’ that uncertainty remains over fixtures with less than two weeks until kick off.

He said: "It's stunning that I am talking two weeks out from the start of the league and we don't know who we're playing.

“It's a bit of a fiasco,"