Longford athletics star Cian McPhillips back to his brilliant best
Ardagh lad clocks fastest Indoor 1000m by any Irish athlete in 2019
Cian McPhillips pictured in action at the National Indoor Arena in Dublin on Tuesday night where he was first in the men's 1000m event
After recovering from a lengthy injury absence, Longford athletics star Cian McPhillips was back to his brilliant best at the NIA Live event in Abbotstown, Dublin on Tuesday evening.
Ardagh’s Cian finished first in the men’s 1000m in a superb 2:24.13. This is the fastest indoor 1000m by any Irish athlete in 2019 and places Cian (a member of Longford Athletics Club) in tenth place in the all-time senior Irish rankings.
