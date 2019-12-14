Longford’s Darragh Greene strikes Gold yet again

Darragh Greene added another National title to his impressive list of honours in the swimming world when he struck Gold in the 50m Breaststroke.

Greene was in superb form at the Irish Short Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin this Saturday evening to win the final of the 50m Breaststroke, touching in at 26.83

The Longford star returns to the pool tomorrow morning (Sunday) for the heats of the 200m Breaststroke in his bid to complete a hat-trick of National Short Course titles after also winning the 100m Breaststroke event this weekend.