Longford’s Darragh Greene wins another National title
100m Breaststroke Irish Short Course Champion
Darragh Greene, Irish Short Course 100m Breaststroke champion
There is just no stopping Longford swimming star Darragh who has won another National title.
Dynamic Darragh was in action at the Irish Short Course Championships at the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin this Friday evening and won the final of the 100m Breaststroke, touching in at 58.13.
Greene returns to the pool tomorrow morning (Saturday) for the heats of the 50m Breaststroke and competes in the 200m Breaststroke on Sunday.
