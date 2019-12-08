Longford’s Darragh Greene and the Ireland Medley relay team finish sixth in Europe
European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow - Day 5
Darragh Greene pictured with Conor Ferguson, Shane Ryan and Jordan Sloan, the members of the Ireland 4x50m Medley Relay swimming team who finished sixth in the European final
Longford’s Darragh Greene was part of Ireland’s 4x50m Medley relay Ireland team who set a new Irish senior record in qualifying for the final at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow this Sunday.
Darragh teamed up with Conor Ferguson, Shane Ryan and Jordan Sloan to clock 1:34.14 in a wonderful swim.
And the superb Irish relay team produced another brilliant performance to finish 6th in the final, touching in at 1:34.24, as the European Championships in Scotland came to a close this Sunday evening.
