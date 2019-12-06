Longford’s Darragh Greene swimming for Ireland at the European Championships

Longford swimming star Darragh Greene was back in action in the heats of the 100m Breaststroke at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow this Friday morning but missed out in his quest to qualify for the semi-finals.

Darragh finished his individual swims in Glasgow, clocking 59.11 to finish 6th in the final heat of the 100m Breaststroke at the European Short Course Championships.

He produced another great swim in the heats of the 200m Breaststroke on Thursday despite the fact that he did not make it through to the final of this red hot event. He was just outside his Irish Record of 2:07.60, touching in at 2:07.98.

Greene was part of the Ireland 4x50m Mixed Medley Relay team who clocked a new Irish senior record at the European Short Course Swimming Championships on Day 2 (Thursday).

Darragh qualified for the semi-finals of the 50m Breaststroke on Day 1 of the European Championships on Wednesday, swimming a new personal best of 26.89 in producing a fantastic performance in the heats.

The Newtownforbes man returned to the pool on Wednesday evening but did not qualify for the final of the 50m Breaststroke despite producing a superb swim with another personal best time of 26.78.

Darragh continues to do Longford so proud at the highest level in swimming worldwide. Roll on the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo . . .