Another great swim from Longford’s Darragh Greene at the European Championships

Darragh Greene was back in action on Day 2 of the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow this Thursday morning.

Darragh produced another great swim in the heats of the 200m Breaststroke despite the fact that he did not make it through to the final of this red hot event. He was just outside his Irish Record of 2:07.60, touching in at 2:07.98.

Greene returns to the pool tomorrow morning (Friday) to compete in the heats of the 100m Breaststroke as he keeps the Longford flag flying in Scotland.