Longford swimming star Darragh Greene misses out on a place in the European 50m Breaststroke Final

Longford’s Darragh Greene was one of just three Irish swimmers who qualified for the semi-finals on Day 1 of the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

Darragh swam a new personal best of 26.89 in producing a fantastic performance in the heats of the 50m Breaststroke this Wednesday morning.

The Newtownforbes man was back in action this evening but missed out on a place in the final of the 50m Breaststroke despite producing a superb swim with another personal best time of 26.78.

Darragh is back in action in the heats of the 200m Breaststroke tomorrow morning (Thursday) as he continues to do Longford so proud.