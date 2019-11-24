Longford GAA results scoreboard
McDonalds Under 16 Football 'B' Cup
Sun, 24 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St Colmcille's 6-10 St Patrick's Og 3-9
The Rustic Inn Under 20 Football Cup
Sun, 24 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Northern Gaels 2-7 Rathcline 1-9
Fr Manning U16 Football Cup
Sat, 23 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Sligo 1-11 Laois 1-5
Fr Manning U16 Football Plate
Sat, 23 Nov, Venue: Bray Emmets GAA Club, (Final), Meath 4-12 Wexford 2-15
Fr Manning U16 Football Shield
Sat, 23 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Armagh 0-10 Roscommon 1-12
