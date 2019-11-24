Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford Leader Sports Correspondent

Reporter:

Longford Leader Sports Correspondent

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Longford GAA results scoreboard

Longford GAA results scoreboard

McDonalds Under 16 Football 'B' Cup
Sun, 24 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), St Colmcille's 6-10 St Patrick's Og 3-9

The Rustic Inn Under 20 Football Cup
Sun, 24 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Northern Gaels 2-7 Rathcline 1-9

Also read: Northern Gaels win the Longford Under 20 ‘B’ football title

Fr Manning U16 Football Cup
Sat, 23 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Sligo 1-11 Laois 1-5

Fr Manning U16 Football Plate
Sat, 23 Nov, Venue: Bray Emmets GAA Club, (Final), Meath 4-12 Wexford 2-15

Fr Manning U16 Football Shield
Sat, 23 Nov, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Armagh 0-10 Roscommon 1-12