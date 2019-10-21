Civic reception to be held in honour of Longford sports stars

Longford county council have revealed their plans to host a civic reception to honour the achievements of some of Longford’s top sports stars.

Those nominated and agreed upon by elected representatives were:

l Michael Nugent (Irish youth boxing champion)

l Darragh Greene, Swimming champion

l Clonbroney u18 All- Ireland rounders champions

l Longford ladies u16 & u18 All-Ireland winners

l Longford athletics club on their 50th anniversary and for the success of members.

l Longford slashers u14 feile hurling winners

l Clonguish Óg u14 boys féile winners

l Clonguish Óg u14 girls féile winners

Barbara Heslin of LCC said details would be confirmed soon, "The proposal is that we would hold the civic reception on December 06 and the proposed location is St Mel's college."

