Longford GAA results scoreboard
Specsavers Johnny Skelly Football League Division 1
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 7), Abbeylara 0-17 Longford Slashers 1-5
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 7), Dromard 3-11 Clonguish 1-10
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 7), Colmcille 3-18 Rathcline 2-10
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 7), Emmet Og Killoe 1-8 St Columba's 0-7
Hurling Championship
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 3), Wolfe Tones 2-12 Longford Slashers 1-17
Herterich's Butchers Minor Football Championship
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Semi Final), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 0-17 Killoe Og 1-11
Under 12 Hurling Championship
Sun, 22 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Clonguish Og 0-1 Wolfe Tones Og 8-9
Shane Kenny Under 12 Division 4 Shield
Mon, 16 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Final), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-30 Shannon Gaels 0-16
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football Championship
Sat, 21 Sep, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Playoff Rd. 2), Carrick Sarsfields 4-10 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 5-13
McDonalds Under 16 Football 'B' Cup
Thu, 19 Sep, Venue: Keenan Park, (Semi Final), St. Patrick's Og 1-13 Carrick Sarsfields 3-7
McDonalds Under 16 Football Championship
Wed, 18 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 4), Clonguish Og 3-11 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 2-14
Wed, 18 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 4), Killoe Og 8-9 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-9
