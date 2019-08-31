Longford Minor GAA golf classic postponed due to flooding on the course
Due to the unrelenting rainfall overnight the Longford Minor GAA Golf Classic, sponsored by Cllr Seamus Butler, which was due to take place today, Saturday, August 31, at County Longford Golf Golf has been postponed due to flooding on the course.
Meanwhile, there are two quarter-finals in the Peter Hanley Motors Longford senior football championship to look forward to this evening in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.
Abbeylara face Carrickedmond at 4.45pm and this will be followed by the meeting of Clonguish and Longford Slashers at 6.30pm. The winners of the tie will meet in the semi-final. Already through to the penultimate round are Colmcille and Killoe.
Due to the unrelenting rain overnight the Longford Minor GAA Golf Classic has been postponed due to flooding on the course pic.twitter.com/dUvQzTQ1i4— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) August 31, 2019
This weekend sees a @PHMotors Longford Senior Football Championship quarter final double header as @Carrickedmond1 take on @AbbeyGAA at 4-45 and @LDSlashersGAA take on @ClonguishGAA at 6-30. Winners to meet in the semi finals. @Longford_Leader @ShannonsideFM pic.twitter.com/mv8ccNHT07— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) August 29, 2019
