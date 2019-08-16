Plenty of action on the fairways of County Longford Golf Club

Club 55

Despite lovely weather conditions, one wonders what else could have got in members way! Attendance was down to 36 members on Thursday last and the golf game was played over fifteen holes with the restriction to the use of four golf clubs.

Sponsor Ray Masterson has the foresight to see, that quality golf can be played despite any member's imaginary golf skill restriction! As proof of his thinking, Ray refers to the nine birdies that were recorded on the day.



Pat Masterson was the winner of Ray's prize as he recorded 33pts with the support of a birdie on the 8th hole. Liam Healion and Jim McDonald were the contenders for second position with scores of 32pts. Liam was the only player to record pars on the 9th and 10th holes and Jim recorded a birdie on the 4th.



Eddie Dooney and Brian Loughran recorded birdies on the 2nd hole, Arthur Cumiskey on the 3rd and 8th, Brendan King on the 5th, Frank Sheridan on the 7th and Peter Gregg when playing the 8th. Mick Egan, Dermie Gray, Tony Gibson and Tom Nohilly were the winners of minor prizes.



It's the sponsored prize of Gerry Lynch that members will target to win on this Thursday.

President’s (Jean Dennigan) Prize

Thurs. 22 August: President’s Prize to Club 55 & Club O50

Sat. 24 August: President’s Prize to Men GOY (8)

Best wishes to Jean on her Presidents week and hopefully the sun will shine on her competitions.

Andy Byrne Memorial Competition

Sat. 31 Aug./ Sun.1 Sept: Andy Byrne Memorial 18 Hole Stroke (G.O.Y) (9).

Kelly 4 Ball: Sponsors Tom Kelly’s Menswear

Semi-Finals

Tim Shanley & Stephen Brennan v Sean Tynan & Seamus Finnan

Tom Victory & James Savage v Richie Moloney & John Masterson

Captain’s (Michael Nevin) Outing

Michael Nevin’s Outing takes place on the 1st weekend in October and it will involve a two night stay and golf in Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny. Outstanding payment required in the coming weeks.

Golf Course Developments

Last week the greens were aerated which will aid the grass growth as well as the drainage. They have recovered quite quickly and back in excellent condition again for the weekend competition.

The lake at the 18th green has been labouring in retaining the scarce water over the summer months but the torrents of rain over the weekend has rectified the supply problem over the weekend and hopefully over time compaction will occur on the lake bed and the retention issue will sort through nature.

The course was in remarkable condition for the competition which was held on Sunday after the deluge on Saturday.

The club are hoping that the new fairways mower will be here in the coming weeks compliments of the Capital Sports funding.

Competition Results

Midland Bar Cup

Results - 4/8/19

1. Dean O’Shea 65

2. George Lovell 68

Gross: Darragh Mealia 76

3. Kevin Higgins 69

Front 9: Gary Mealia 32

Back 9: Gus Corrigan

OPEN 4-Ball Betterball

( Sponsor: Feerick’s Restaurant

Results - Monday 5 August

1. Joe Fox/ Brian Brennan 50 pts.

2. Joe Burke/ Charlie McGrath, 47 pts.



Wednesday Open (Sponsor: Joe Raleigh)

Results - 07/08/2019

1. Liam Farrelly 40 pts.

2. Darragh Mealia 39 pts



AIB 18 Hole Stableford

Results - 11/08/2019

1. Padraig Smith 42 pts

2. Kevin Higgins 39 pts

3. Ciaran Malone 38 pts.

Front 9: Arthur Cumiskey 20 pts

Back 9: Bill Hayes 19 pts



Ladies Golf

Tuesday draw times for 18-Hole competitions: 9.30 am, 11 am, 2 pm.

Nine-Hole competition draw times: 9.45am and 12 noon.

BRS Sat/Sun and after 2.15pm on Tuesday.

forthcoming Events

Friday 16th August: PD Golf Open Day

President’s Prize: President Jean Dennigan’s prize to the ladies takes place on Sunday 18th August.

This is an 18-Hole stroke competition. Booking on the BRS. Hope to see a good turnout of players to show support for our President Jean.

Saturday 17th/Tuesday 20th August: 9/18 hole Stableford Voucher Competition

Thursday 22nd August: President Jean’s Prize to Club 050

Sunday 25th August: Play in Pink

Mixed League

Very competitive matches are being played in this competition. The Quarter Finals should be completed by 18/8/19 and the Semi Finals by 1/9/19. Best of luck to all taking part.

Boyers Cup

The Quarter-Finals should be completed by 24/8/19.

Minor Cup Final Connacht District

Wishing the Minor Cup team and their managers all the best in their preparation for the final, when the Ladies will play Castlebar on 31st August in Gort Co. Galway. They hope to see lots of supporters present on the day to offer their encouragement.

Junior Golfers

Unfortunately, coaching was cancelled last Saturday due to the weather conditions There is no coaching next Saturday morning. There will be a course session for the girls on Monday evening at 6pm.

The President, Captain and Lady Captain’s prize for the juniors will take place the evening of the 6th September. We encourage all our juniors to get as much practice as possible before this big competition.



050 Competition

050 Competition as usual this Thursday 15th August. The President Jean’s prize to the 050s will take place on 22nd August.

Play in Pink

Fifty shades of pink!! Yes we definitely saw every possibly shade of pink last Monday week for our special charity fundraising day. Unfortunately, play in pink had to be suspended due to torrential rain. It is rescheduled to take place Sunday 25th August.

Many thanks to all the ladies and gentlemen who despite the weather dressed in all sorts of pink gear.

A great effort was made with dazzling shades of pink brightening up the course. Hope everyone will be able to play in the rescheduled event on 25th August.



Lady Captain’s Outing

On Wednesday 7th August a group of fifty ladies headed off to County Carlow for the annual Lady Captain’s away trip. A warm welcome awaited everyone at the beautiful Mount Wolseley Hotel and Golf Resort. Despite the course being very challenging, all enjoyed playing either 18 or 9-holes of golf in a lovely setting. The weather was beautiful throughout our stay.

Breege Shanley and Mary McDermott respectively were the overall winners of the 18-Hole and 9-Hole competitions and Olivia Conroy had the longest drive. Later that night the group enjoyed an excellent dinner during which the presentation of prizes took place.

The following day, the energetic ladies played another round of golf on the course.

However, the other ladies opted to do some shopping in Kildare Village and visit the beautiful Arboretum Garden Centre. Lady Captain Susan would like to thank all those who took part in the outing and those who sponsored prizes.

The following is the complete list of prize winners:

Results of 18 Hole Competition:

1st Breege Shanley 33 pts

2nd Pauline Corry 30 pts 3rd Mary Keegan 29 pts:

4th Pat Ward 28 pts

5th Pat Mc|Hugh 26 pts; 6th Betty Shannon 26 pts;

7th Gertie Carr 25 pts

Longest Drive: Olivia Conroy; Nearest the Pin: EileenMadigan

Birdie Prize: Jean Dennigan

Results of 9 Hole Competition

1st Mary McDermott

2nd Ann Howard

3rd Maura McElvaney.

Congratulations to all the winners.



Paddie Connellan

There was great sadness when the members became aware of the news of the passing of Paddie Connellan R.I P. She was a long time member and Past Lady Captain who gave generously of her time and expertise to the Club down the years.

She represented the Club on many teams, some of which achieved great success. Members will fondly remember her kindness and great sense of fun. She was especially friendly, welcoming and inclusive towards new members.

We extend our sympathy to her husband Michael, daughters Fiona and Patricia, son Michael and extended family. May she rest in peace.



Sympathy

The members would like to offer their sympathy to Eileen Madigan and family on the death of her brother, Patrick Hoyne, in New York recently. May he rest in peace.