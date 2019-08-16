County Longford clay shoot on Sunday in Kenagh

The 2019 County DTL Clay Shoot is due to be held next Sunday, August 18 in the Kenagh Shooting Grounds and all teams are asked to be in the grounds by 10.45am for a 11am start.



Its expected that there will be at least 20 teams taking part, with prizes for the overall High Gun, and the first three places in Senior, Intermediate, and Junior sections as well as the Peter Lyons Cup for the winner of the 15 DTL competition.



The will also be a prize for the winner in the Veterans, under 21, and Training License section.



Best of luck to all teams taking part and hope everyone has an enjoyable day’s shooting.