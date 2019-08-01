Lanesboro Triathlon Club Ironman distance charity swim in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland

On Bank Holiday Monday, August 5, Lanesboro Traiathlon Club in Longford are hosting their special and very popular annual Ironman Distance Charity Swim.

The event starts at 2pm. Sponsorship cards available or minimum donation of €30 on the day.

Proceeds will go towards the Longford and Roscommon branches of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

All enquiries about the event, please contact Lanesboro Triathlon Club Secretary Niall Mulvihill on 086 317 9745 or e-mail sponsoredswim@trilanesboro.com

This is the 7th annual swim organised by the Lanesboro Triathlon Club and to date over €36,000 has been raised for local charities and has made a big difference in the local communities.

Over 100 swimmers will start upriver at the picturesque Kilnacarrow Bridge and concluding in Lanesboro 3.9km later with refreshments afterwards.

Many taking part will be building on the achievement of completing the Two Provinces Triathlon by tackling this distance.

Neighbouring triathlon clubs in Longford, Athlone, Mullingar and Boyle will also be taking part and who have kindly supported the charity swim in previous years.

The August Bank Holiday swim is ideal training for anyone preparing for an Ironman or for those looking to challenge themselves with a downstream endurance swim. All are welcome to support and cheer on the swimmers along the route.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland wish to extend their gratitude to all at Lanesboro Triathlon Club and for all taking part in this fantastic event and for helping increasing awareness of much needed dementia services in Longford & Roscommon communities.

In Roscommon, latest figures highlight there are 614 people at home with dementia and 1,842 family carers; Longford, 300 people at home and 894 family carers.

Information on dementia services in Roscommon and Longford here

ASI provides the following services in Roscommon and Longford:



Day Care: Castlerea Day Care Centre and Longford Day Care, St. Joseph’s Hospital;



Home Care: Longford Home Care Service;



Other Services: Longford Support Group, Dementia Adviser Service, Roscommon Community Dementia Nurse, Longford Alzheimer Café, Family Carer Course and Longford Branch Office in Longford Town.

The number of people with dementia in Ireland is expected to more than double over the next 20 years, from 55,000 today to 113,000 in 2036.

Dementia is progressive. There is currently no cure. Dementia is not simply a health issue but a social issue that requires a community response.



Each year over 4,000 people develop dementia. That’s at least 11 people every day and anyone can get dementia - even people in their 30s/40s/50s.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland National Helpline is open six days a week Monday to Friday 10am–5pm and Saturday 10am–4pm on 1800 341 341.

For more information, go to www.alzheimer.ie