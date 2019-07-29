Longford’s Nelvin Appiah wins National senior silver medal in the High Jump

Irish Life Health National Senior Track & Field Championships

Nelvin Appiah prepares to compete in the Men's High Jump during Day 2 of the Irish Life Health National Senior Track & Field Championships at Morton Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Rising athletics star Nelvin Appiah is just 17 years old and he enjoyed another notable National success against more experienced opponents last weekend.

Nelvin, competing in the colours of  Longford Athletics Club, produced another fantastic performance to win the silver medal in the Men's High Jump during Day 2 of the Irish Life Health National Senior Track & Field Championships at Morton Stadium in Santry, Dublin. 