Longford GAA results scoreboard
The Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group 1
Fri, 19 Jul, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 1), Ballymahon 0-15 Cashel 1-4
Sat, 20 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), St. Brigid's (Killashee) 1-4 Sean Connollys 1-10
The Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group 2
Sat, 20 Jul, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 1), Ballymore 2-10 Fr Manning Gaels 3-21
Sun, 21 Jul, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 1), Ardagh Moydow GAA 3-20 Grattan Og 0-7
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1
Sat, 20 Jul, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 1), St Columba's 1-20 St Mary's Granard 1-6
Sun, 21 Jul, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), Dromard 0-10 Clonguish 0-12
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2
Fri, 19 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), Abbeylara 1-13 Mostrim (Edgworthstown) 1-12
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 3
Sat, 20 Jul, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 2-12 Colmcille 2-12
Under 12 Longford Football Darragh Doherty Group
Wed, 17 Jul, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 1), Clonbroney 0-6 St Vincent's 0-12
Thu, 18 Jul, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 1), Wolfe Tones Og 0-23 St. Dominic's 0-15
Under 12 Longford Football Joseph Hagan Group
Thu, 18 Jul, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 5), St. Francis 0-19 Grattan Og 0-16
Thu, 18 Jul, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 5), Northern Gaels 0-14 St. Colmcille's 0-29
Under 12 Longford Football Shane Kenny Group
Thu, 18 Jul, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 1), Shannon Gaels 0-12 Ballymahon 0-7
Thu, 18 Jul, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), Dromard 0-2 Southern Gaels 0-19
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football B Cup Group 2
Tue, 16 Jul, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 1), Wolfe Tones Og W/O Clonguish Og -
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football C Cup Group 1
Tue, 16 Jul, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 2), Shannon Gaels 4-7 Grattan Gaels 4-14
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football C Cup Group 2
Tue, 16 Jul, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 2), Northern Gaels 3-2 St. Colmcille's 7-11
Tue, 16 Jul, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), St Vincent's W/O St. Dominic's -
McDonalds Under 16 Football 'C' Cup Round Stages
Wed, 17 Jul, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 1), St. Francis W/O Shannon Gaels -
Fri, 19 Jul, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), St Vincent's 3-8 Grattan Gaels 4-10
