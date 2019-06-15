Longford U14s lose out to Monaghan in Gold series semi finals

Monaghan 5-14

Longford 1-15

​Three first half goals in the space of one minute set Monaghan on their way to victory over Longford in the Ladies U14 Gold Series semi-final played in Lisnaskea on Saturday afternoon.

​There was just three between the sides when Monaghan scored their second goal in the 24th minute through the excellent Lily Monaghan. Seconds later Monaghan played the ball to Grace Cumiskey who in turn passed to Niamh Flanagan to score a goal. From that kick-out Leah Connolly set up Sarah Tierney for Monaghan’s fourth goal.

​Longford worked hard to get back into the game and cut the deficit to seven points in the early stages of the second half but that was the closest they got to Monaghan. The scoreline was harsh on Longford who played well throughout but took wrong options on a number of occasions.

​​Just before the end Monaghan scored a fifth goal. It was tough on Longford who battled hard throughout the game but came up against a very strong Ulster side.

The scores finished Monaghan 5-14 to 1-15 to Longford.

Monaghan: Orna Kelly; Niamh Tiernan, Róisín Cooney, Mya Cogan; Megan Byrne, Tara Renaghan, Ciara Treanor; Sarah Carragher, Laura McGeown (0-1); Shona McHugh (1-0), Niamh Flanagan (1-0), Sarah Tierney (1-2); Lily Monaghan (1-9,1f), Éabha Sherry (1-1,1f), Grace Cumiskey.

Subs used: Saoirse Fitzsimons, Kerrianne Walsh, Aoibhin McCormack, Ealagh Toner, Leah Connolly (0-1), Chloe Kavanagh, Ella McMeel, Niamh Tiernan, Dervla Cawley, Erin Keenan, Tori McGeough.

Longford: Louise Tierney; Ciara Heaney, Siobhán Egan, Caolainn Morgan; Tessa Tiernan, Katie McEntire, Ella Duggan (0-1); Ella O’Reilly (0-1), Eimear McDonagh (0-1); Mia Shannon, Kate Shannon (0-2), Anna Hayden (0-3); Kaela Brady (1-1), Emma Shannon (0-4,3fs), Amy Burke (0-1).

Subs used: Isabelle Fay, Rachael Penrose (0-1), Sinéad McKeon, Nadine Smith, Sarah Farrell, Eilee Boyle, Nessa Finn.

Referee: Siobhan Coyle (Donegal)