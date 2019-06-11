Longford boxer Michael Nugent shows his class to win another National title

14-year-old Michael Nugent from Longford town fought in his 5th Irish final in a row on Friday night last in Dublin, winning his fourth Irish Youth Boxing title.

Michael, a member of the Olympic Boxing Club in Mullingar, got his championship off to a good start when winning his quarter-final 5-0 against Camron Creighton, Leinster.

In the semi-final Michael beat Cole Taylor, Belfast 5-0 and in the final the talented Longford boxer beat Brogan McComisky, Ulster 5-0.

Michael had a great Championship, showing his class, and has had another great season in winning his second Irish title this year and his fourth National title overall. Michael's next outing will be the Monkstown International Box Cup on 27 July.