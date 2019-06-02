Longford's Nelvin Appiah and Funmi Talabi strike gold at All Ireland Schools’ athletics championships

Longford athlete Funmi Talabi (Ardscoil Phádraig Granard) and high jumper Nelvin Appiah (Moyne Community School) captured gold medals at the Irish Life Health All Ireland Schools’ Track and Field Championships on Saturday in Tullamore Harriers stadium.



Clearing a height of 2.10 metres, a new personal best, Nelvin won the Senior Boys High Jump and he also finished 6th in the Senior Boys 100m.



Funmi won the Minor Girls 100m in a time of 12.35.

In the senior boys 800m Cian McPhillips (Moyne CS) was leading up the home straight but he stumbled and took silver in a time of 1:53.41.



In the Intermediate Girls 100m, Yemi Talabi (Moyne CS) finished in third and brought home a bronze and she also enjoyed a 4th place finish in the long jump.

How Longford Athletic Club members fared in Tullamore;



Minor Girls 100m

1st Funmi Talabi (Ardscoil Phádraig Granard) 12.35

2nd Victoria Amiadamen (Castletroy College) 12.77

3rd Niamh Fenlon (Sullivan Upp Holywood) 12.79

Senior Boys High Jump

1st Nelvin Appiah (Moyne CS) 2.10m

2nd Ciaran Connolly (Col Chiaráin Leixlip) 2.05m

3nd Joseph McEvoy (St. Anne`s CC Killaloe) 1.95m



Senior Boys 800m

1st Louis O'Loughlin (Moyle Park) 1:52.47

2nd Cian McPhillips (Moyne CS) 1:53.41

3rd James Dunne (Tullamore College) 1:54.21



Intermediate Girls 100m

1st Rhasidat Adeleke (Presentation Terenure) 11.69

2nd Jenna Breen (Grosvenor GS Belfast) 12.22

3rd Yemi Talabi (Moyne CS) 12.27



Senior Boys 100m

6th Nelvin Appiah (Moyne CS) 10.89



Senior Girls 400m

7th Gospel Idahor (Moyne CS) 1:00.14



Intermediate Girls Long Jump

4th Yemi Talabi (Moyne CS) 5.65m



Junior Girls 1500m

10th Kate Hagan (Moyne CS) 5:11.56



Walk

Meanwhile, two students at Mercy Ballymahon, who are members of Mullingar Harriers AC, were gold medal winners in the walk.



Junior Girls 1200m Walk

1st Aisling Lane (Mercy Ballymahon) 5:47.90

2nd Rhea Donnelly (St Wolstan`s CS) 5:54.17

3rd Bridin Doyle (Colaiste Bhride Carnew) 5:57.66



Inter Girls 2000m Walk

7th Jayne Walsh (Mercy Ballymahon) 11:39.40



Senior Boys 3000m Walk

1st Oisin Lane (Mercy Ballymahon) 12:35.82

2nd Cian Gough (Col Cois Life Lucan) 15:15.08

3rd Ryan Roberts (Summerhill College Sligo) 16:11.84