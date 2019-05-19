€135,000 allocated to Longford sporting clubs for equipment

€135,000 has been allocated to a number of Longford sporting clubs towards the purchase of essential equipment.

County Longford Golf Club is set to receive €80,168, with €37,305 going to The Acres pitch & putt club in Ballinalee.

Clondra Canoe Club will benefit to the tune of €12,268, with €3,976 going to the Inny Kayakers Association and €1,512 to Carrickedmond Ladies GAA.

Minister of State and Longford/Westmeath TD, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has welcomed the announcement of the funding made by his Independent Alliance ministerial colleague Shane Ross.

The ‘Boxer’ commented, “All the clubs have been looking for this funding for some time and I am delighted to have been able to make a strong case for them.

“It is very important that clubs are properly resourced so that members can fully enjoy their chosen sport.

“I would like to thank Minister Shane Ross and Minister of State Brendan Griffin, and all at the Department for the awarding of these very important grants.”

Also read: Roving Leader: Longford Town's City Calling stadium put on the world map after UEFA U17 Championships